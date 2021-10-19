At least 64,777 Puerto Princesa residents have been completely vaccinated, representing 32% of the city’s goal of immunizing at least 201,000 people to establish herd immunity against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The local government ramped up its vaccination campaign as the city surfs through another wave of cases now exceeding 1,000―significantly higher compared to other larger cities like Pasig or Cebu.

In a live press briefing on Monday evening, Dr. Dean Palanca, incident commander of the Incident Management Team (IMT), urged the remaining city residents who have yet to get immunized to do so.

This, after the local health official announced that the Delta variant, a COVID-19 strain known to be more infectious, fatal, and transmissible compared to the other variants, has entered the city after two female essential workers (allowed persons outside the residence) had arrived in Puerto Princesa City in August.

Meanwhile, 73,417 individuals here have received their first dose of vaccines, with a total of 138, 194 jabs administered.

The city needs to vaccinate 201,000 of its 210,000 residents to achieve herd immunity.