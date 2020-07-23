Road through timberland leading to naval facility attracting illegal settlers

Bahile barangay chairman Dennis Borromeo said on Monday many settlers are aiming at the approximately 500-hectare public land on both sides of the road since it was completed.

Officials of Barangay Bahile have raised concern about settlers eyeing to illegally occupy a vast timberland area that has been opened up by a road that was constructed in late 2018 for a naval facility in the city’s west coast.

Bahile barangay chairman Dennis Borromeo said on Monday many settlers are aiming at the approximately 500-hectare public land on both sides of the road since it was completed.

“Marami po ang gustong mag-occupy ng timberland dito kasi malapad masyado. Kaya lang bawal ‘yon lalo na’t hindi pa na-reclassify ang mga lupa dito,” he said.

He vowed that the barangay will move to prevent anyone who will attempt to construct any structure.

He said that one of the reasons why the area has been attracting a lot of attention is the naval base on the other end of the road.

“May mga proposed establishments po kasi dito at may existing na naval base kaya nagmamadali sila na kumuha ng property dito. Ayos lang naman sa amin ‘yon basta nasa proseso,” he added.

In 2018, the barangay council passed a resolution strengthening the protection of the timberland and mangrove areas, Borromeo added.

“Lagi akong pinaaalalahanan ng city na ‘wag basta-basta magbigay ng barangay certification gawa nga ng ganito. Nagpasa rin kasi ng resolution na naghihigpit sa proteksyon ng timberland at mangrove areas,” he added.

