Last week I was in Manila and had a scary experience. I was riding in a Grab car to a meeting in Makati. My driver was using Waze to go on back roads to avoid some traffic. We were going at about 40km per hour on a quieter street and I observed a group of about 8 bicycle riders ahead. One of them suddenly swerved into our lane, and my driver had to brake hard and swerve to avoid hitting him. He honked his horn and muttered under his breath. That could have been it.

But then some of the bikers caught up with us and as they were passing our car, were shouting at my driver. One biker was near the front passenger door and started shaking his fist and shouting obscenities. My driver rolled down the passenger window and they started screaming at each other. Initially, my driver was saying that the biker shouldn’t have swerved in. The biker was shouting that my driver was a bad driver. This soon dissolved into straight-up name-calling, all while my driver was still (slowly) driving, and the biker was biking.

“P.I. mo!”

“P.I. mo rin!”

“Gago ka!”

“Gago ka rin!”

“Ulol ka!”

“Ulol ka rin!”

And so on.

This actually could have been somewhat funny if I hadn’t seen how angry they both were. I was hoping we would just drive on, but then another biker threw his water at my window. My window was thankfully closed, but this made my driver angrier. Seconds later, one of the bikers threw something hard at the car and that was it. My driver immediately braked and pulled over on the side of the road. He got out and the bikers swarmed him.

I didn’t see who threw the first punch but pretty quickly, many bikers were hitting and punching my driver. I saw him try to fight back but there were so many of them that soon he was just trying to cover his face from the blows raining down on him.

I was panicking in the car, not knowing if I should get out or stay where I was. I was scared that someone might pull out a gun and start shooting.

After a few moments, I got out my phone to take a video of what was happening, thinking this might help police later in trying to identify the mob of bikers. I filmed my driver walking away from the bikers, and captured one particular biker (in yellow) who continued to follow him and kept punching his face even though my driver was no longer fighting back, or even trying to shield himself. He just seemed dazed. His face was bloody and his shirt torn.

The bikers eventually left him and he came and leaned on the open car door. After they’d all left a policeman finally arrived. He advised my driver to go to the nearest hospital for a medico-legal check-up.

I gave my driver the video I took and gave him my phone number in case he wanted me to give witness testimony to the police.

I corresponded with his wife via text for a few days. She told me that days after the incident, her husband still felt dizzy and was in a lot of pain. He couldn’t work. My guess is he has a concussion. She told me that they posted the video I took on social media and that a neighbor of one of the bikers (the one in yellow) saw the footage and recognized him and turned him in. She hasn’t been in touch since that last text so I don’t know what is happening now. I am hopeful that my driver is recovering and that the justice system will somehow yield something for him – although I don’t know what. Compensation for wages lost while he’s been recovering? Payment for his medical bills? At the very least, an apology?

The kind of macho behavior that escalated and led to this incident is, unfortunately, all too common. What is it that makes some men feel so affronted that they will come to blows?! I feel so sorry for my driver but still wish he’d just let it go and driven on, especially since he had a passenger. But it looked like once he lost his temper, he just had to act on it.

I think of the men in my own life and wonder if this could happen to them. My brother has a short fuse with bad drivers, and he does sometimes engage with people who have cut him off or are being rude on the road, so I could see him being part of a shouting match, but I think he would just drive off. My husband would likely get angry but I don’t think he’d roll down the window and engage. My brother-in-law would work the hardest to diffuse a situation, even if he wasn’t in the wrong – he definitely wouldn’t get in a situation like that!

Road rage is real. I’m sure the bikers have to deal with bad drivers and the threat of getting knocked off their bikes every day. Especially because so few roads have bike lanes. Grab drivers have to spend all their time navigating the congested streets of Manila day in and day out.

Some would say that my driver had to respond to “defend” his honor. The bikers were perhaps angry and had adrenaline rushes because of a near accident. If they thought they weren’t in the wrong, they may have acted that way to teach my driver a lesson. What I have noticed on the roads even here in Palawan is that there is often a lack of awareness of who is really in the wrong. When drivers get honked at for doing something illegal, they honk right back.

Age likely plays a role as well. I called a second grab car after leaving my driver and told him the story of why I was calling for a ride in the middle of a random intersection. He chuckled and guessed that all the men involved were young. He said young men are hotheads, and to be able to survive as a professional driver, that my driver would need to learn how to walk (drive) away from situations like that.

Whatever their reasons, it seems such a senseless way of dealing with conflict. It brought no good to anyone and potentially could have really harmed someone.

Does conflict really have to end like this? Is it not macho to walk away? What do you think about this issue? I welcome your thoughts and comments!

