A truck fell into a ravine in the town of San Vicente yesterday, November 12, after a portion of the road gave way and collapsed.

The Police Provincial Office said the incident occurred around 11:30 in the morning in Barangay Alimanguan in the said town.

The truck involved in the accident is owned by Yurich Builders and Construction Supply and was driven by Jorgen Madarcos, 42, a resident of Brgy. Jolo, Roxas.

Riding with him as passengers were Ethelbert Pablico, 43, and Pablico’s live-in partner, both residents of Purok 8, Brgy. Alimanguan, San Vicente, and Brgy. Jolo, Roxas.

The investigation revealed that on the mentioned date and time of the incident, the driver was operating the truck, traveling from Brgy. Alimanguan to Brgy. Dumarao, Roxas. Upon reaching the location of the incident, the right portion of the road unexpectedly collapsed, causing the truck to fall off the cliff.

Investigators said the truck was not carrying any cargo when the incident occurred. The passengers sustained minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed.

The victims were transported to San Vicente District Hospital for medical treatment, while the truck remains at the scene of the incident.