A vehicular collision on February 19 at Purok Pinagkaisa, Barangay Calategas, Narra, Palawan, around 4:31 a.m., led to the uncovering of smuggled cigarettes in one of the involved vehicles.

Involved were a black Toyota Wigo, driven by Alias Benjie, 55, male, from Brgy Princess Urduja, Narra, Palawan, with an unidentified plate number, and a passenger from Barangay Masikap, Puerto Princesa City.

The second vehicle, a white Mitsubishi FB L300 Van, had an unidentified driver and passenger.

According to police reports, both vehicles were traveling in the same direction along Kilometer 120 National Highway, Barangay Calategas, Narra, Palawan. The Mitsubishi FB L300 Van, followed by the Toyota Wigo, suddenly made a left turn without signals, crossing six lanes.

In an attempt to avoid collision, the Toyota Wigo applied brakes but still collided with the L300 van’s right rear side.

Instead of stopping, the L300 van continued towards the seashore, pursued by the Toyota Wigo. The occupants abandoned the vehicle with its key and fled to an unknown area.

Upon inspection, several master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes like New Berlin and Fort were found in the abandoned vehicle.

Local authorities are investigating the incident to identify those involved in the smuggling operation.

Previously, Palawan News reported initial information from sources that claimed the smuggled cigarettes were abandoned.