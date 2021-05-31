RMFC holds mass candle lighting activity for fallen comrades
The 401st B-MC Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) held a candle lighting ceremony in participation to the same activity conducted by the MIMAROPA Police Regional Office last Sunday, May 30.
The ceremony was held to offer prayers in memory of the three police personnel killed in an ambush in Occidental Mindoro on May 28.
A team from the Occidental Mindoro Police Mobile Force Company (OMPMFC) was serving as security escort to the Serbisyo Caravan project of the provincial government of Occidental Mindoro when they were ambushed by a number of suspected New People’s Army (NPA) members at around 10:30 a.m. in Magsaysay town.
“The activity aims to show support for the bereave family of the 3 slain PNP personnel, as well as to seek justice and condemn the terrorist group CPP-NPA-NDF for their atrocities” P/Cpl. Jerald Ganibo said.
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry