Rizal vice mayor denies withdrawing complaints vs Mayor Otol Odi

Ong told Palawan News it is not true that he has retracted his complaints against Odi whom he is accusing of committing gross negligence, serious dishonesty, falsification of documents, and grave misconduct.

Rizal municipal vice mayor Norman Ong on Thursday denied reports that he had withdrawn the administrative complaints he filed against tribal leader and incumbent mayor Otol Odi before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Ong said stories going around that claim he had taken back his complaints are meant to deceive the residents of Rizal because he remains committed to making Odi liable for his misdeeds.

“Hindi ito totoo na nag backout ako, buo na ang desisyon ko, wala siyang pananagutan sa akin kundi sa taong bayan ng Rizal,” Ong said.

Ong told Palawan News that on September 18, he and Odi met and talked but it was not about his complaints. He said it was about some documents that the municipal council needs for its 2020 Executive Budget that remains pending and has not been reviewed.

He said his complaints are now in the Committee of the Whole of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for discussion by the members.

“Kagaya na lamang ng Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities (BGCM fund) — galing ito sa national pero ano ang kanilang ginawa? Marami ang nagre-reklamo sa pangit at mahal na bigas. May ilan din na hindi nakatanggap. Kahit ang report ng rice distribution hindi nagsusumite sa Sanggunian sa kabila ng marami na kaming request,” said Ong.

“Sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan na lamang namin ito haharapin, maraming mga kababayan namin dito sa Rizal ang naghihintay na malaman ang buong katotohanan kaugnay sa mga isyung ito,” he added.