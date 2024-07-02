Barangay Ransang in the town of Rizal continues to report the highest number of malaria cases in the municipality, with 361 recorded cases in the first five months of 2024.

This figure mirrors its record as the highest in 2023, according to data released by the Municipal Health Office (MHO).

Rutchel Laborera, acting municipal mealth mfficer, told Palawna News that one of the reasons for the persistent increase in cases is the geographical location of the community.

However, continuous malaria monitoring and reporting efforts by the MHO, in collaboration with the Provincial Health Office (PHO), Pilipinas Shell Foundation Incorporated, Global Fund, and other government agencies, have been in place not only in this barangay but across all 11 barangays.

“Ransang shows a decrease in the number of malaria cases, but it still ranks highest because the remaining ten barangays have seen more significant decreases. While other barangays’ numbers are dropping, Ransang remains the highest,” said Laborera.

Laborera added that this situation indicates the need for the local government to persist in its campaign against malaria in Rizal, as cases continue to rise in the first five months of this year.

“We continue our campaign to reduce malaria in Rizal. We are grateful to the Kilusan Ligtas Malaria under the Provincial Health Office for their unwavering concern for Rizal, as well as to Pilipinas Shell and other NGOs,” Laborera added.

Meanwhile, Laborera also considers their office’s planning for Early Detection, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC), and Surveillance effective in reducing malaria cases. This is reflected in the zero malaria cases recorded in May this year in Bunog, Iraan, Punta Baja, Culasian, Taburi, and Canipaan.

“It’s crucial not just to search for cases but to be concerned if even one case appears, as it could spread. Another reason we have continuous records in Ransang is due to the significant number of Indigenous Peoples (IP) there, who still follow their cultural practices. However, our indigenous brothers and sisters comply with our programs to some extent,” she added.

Currently, over 20 trained Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) technicians, who are indigenous peoples in Ransang, have been trained by the PHO and PSFI for malaria detection in the community.

As part of the ongoing malaria campaign, the Provincial Health Office, PSFI, and Global Fund conducted malaria documentation in Barangay Bunog in the last week of June. This initiative is part of the malaria planning to assess the current state of malaria, the process of achieving zero malaria in the coming years, and will continue in the following months in other barangays.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO

Barangay Ransang sa Rizal, may mataas na kaso ng malaria

Nananatiling ang Barangay Ransang sa bayan ng Rizal ang may mataas pa rin na bilang ng kaso ng malaria sa unang limang buwan ngayong taong 2024 na mayroong 361 malaria recorded cases.

Noong 2023, ito rin ang may mataas na bilang ng malasia cases, base sa datos na inilabas ng Municipal Health Office (MHO).

Sa panayam ng Palawan News kay Rutchel Laborera, acting municipal health officer, ipinaliwanag niya na isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit patuloy pa rin ang pagdagdag ng kaso sa lugar ay ang geographical location ng komunidad.

Ngunit patuloy ang ginagawang malaria monitoring at reporting noon pa man ng MHO, katuwang ang PHO, Philipinas Shell Foundation Incorporated, Global Fund at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno hindi lang sa barangay na ito ngunit sa buong 11 barangay.

“Ang Ransang kasi may mga data tayo na bumaba ang number ng cases sa malaria pero mataas siya dahil bumaba ang natitirang sampung barangay, bumababa ang ibang barangay, bumababa din siya ng number pero pinakamataas pa rin siya, si Ransang,” sabi ni Laborera.

Dagdag pa ni Laborera, indikasyon pa rin ito na dapat ipagpatuloy pa rin ng lokal na pamahalaan ang kanilang kampanya laban sa kaso ng malaria sa bayan ng Rizal dahil patuloy pa rin ang pagdagdag sa unang limang buwan ngayong taon.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang kampanya natin na mapababa ang malaria sa bayan ng Rizal. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Kilusan Ligtas Malaria sa ilalim ng Provincial Health Office na hindi nawawala ang concern sa bayan ng Rizal pagdating sa usaping malaria, sa Philipinas Shell at sa iba pang NGOs natin,” dagdag ni Laborera.

Samantala, maituturing din na epektibo ang planning ng kanilang opisina para sa Early Detection, IEC at Surveillance para sa pagpababa ng kaso ng malaria na maaaring naging dahilan ng “no malaria recorded” para sa buwan ng Mayo ngayong taon sa Bunog, Iraan, Punta Baja, Culasian, Taburi, at Canipaan.

“Kailangan kasi hindi yong naghahanap ka ng kaso, kundi mag-wo-worry ka kung may isang kaso. Ibig sabihin nun, maaaring kakalat yon. Isa rin talaga na may patuloy na record tayo sa Ransang ay yong marami tayong bilang ng IP doon kabilang yong pagsunod pa rin sa kultura nila pero kahit papaano, sumusunod naman sa mga programa ang mga kapatid nating katutubo,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa kasalukuyan mayroong mahigit 20 na mga trained Rapid Diagnostic Test RDT na mga katutubo ang sa barangay Ransang na sinanay ng PHO at PSFI para sa malaria detection sa komunidad.

Sa katunayan pa nito, bilang bahagi pa rin ng malaria campaign, nitong huling lingo ng buwan ng Hunyo, isinagawa rin ng Provincial Health Office, PSFI at Global Fund ang malaria documentation sa Barangay Bunog na may kaugnayan pa rin sa malaria planning kung saan inalam ang kasalukuyang estado ng malaria, proseso ng pag-abot ng zero malaria sa mga susunod na mga taon kung saan magpapatuloy pa sa mga susunod na buwan sa iba pang mga barangay.