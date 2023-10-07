Approximately 144 overseas Filipino workers from 11 barangays in the town of Rizal were profiled by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

The Rizal Municipal Information Office said the purpose of this endeavor is to identify and get to know each of these overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families better.

“Ang gawain ay naglalayon na makita at makilala ang bawat OFW maging ang kanilang pamilya, upang mas mapadaling maipaabot ang aksyon o tulong sa kanilang mga hinaing at problemang kinakaharap habang nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa,” they said.

Rizal MIO cited the repatriation and provided assistance to an OFW from Rizal in last September.