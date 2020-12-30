Rizal town celebrates 124th Rizal Day

Organized by the Municipality of Rizal and volunteers, every one joined the celebration at the Municipal Hall in Punta Baja.

Municipal government officials and residents of Rizal joined early Wednesday morning the celebration of the 124th Rizal Day which commemorates the life and works of Dr. Jose Rizal and remembers his execution.

Organized by the Rizal local government unit (LGU) and volunteers, the celebration was held at the Municipal Hall in Barangay Punta Baja.

The program included cultural dancing and a quiz on local history and on the life of Rizal. This year’s highlight was the recognition of the municipality’s oldest and youngest citizens, as well as the indigenous community with gift-giving and speeches.

The opening remarks was delivered by Sanggunian Bayan member Pepito Drillon, followed by Municipal Administrator Halid Dawili. The municipal administrator shared his vision on how the administration can serve its citizens better based on the learnings from Rizal and welcomed Lionheart’s Christian Eyde Moeller’s international perspective for a better future of the town.

Moeller gave an inspirational talk as this year’s guest speaker. He spoke about applying the spirit of Rizal in the present situation and how it can help build a better and stronger community by investing in the education of the youth, and promoting appreciation of science and the arts.

The celebration was joined by all the local government offices of Rizal, including the police, fire department and the armed forces.

2nd Lt. John Michael Andales rounded off the event by highlighting the government’s support to the community of Rizal and led in the laying down of flowers to commemorate the national hero. (Sponsored Content)