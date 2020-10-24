Oct 24, 2020

Rizal town barangay records 800 malaria cases

Oct 24, 2020 Ruil Alabi

Rutchel Laborera, acting health officer of the town, said Thursday that among Rizal’s 11 barangays, Ransang has remained consistent in recording the highest incidents of the mosquito-borne disease.

Barangay Ransang, an area in Rizal municipality with a high population of Pala’wan indigenous peoples (IP), has recorded an estimated 800 malaria cases since January this year.

Rutchel Laborera, acting health officer of the town, said Thursday that among Rizal’s 11 barangays, Ransang has remained consistent in recording the highest incidents of the mosquito-borne disease.

“Ransang pa rin ang may mataas na kaso ng malaria sa bayan natin. Last year, sila din, kaya ang health office natin ay talagang consistent din ang monitoring natin dyan sa area na yan at talagang nagbabantay ang mga Barangay Health Workers (BHW) natin sa Ransang,” she said.

“Ilang beses din tayo noon dyan nakapag-deklara ng malaria cases outbreak sa Ransang, pero ngayon under close monitoring talaga ang barangay na yan pagdating sa malaria sa buong probinsya natin sa Palawan,” Laborera added.

Most of the cases, she said, involve adults, and dispatched health workers are focusing to ensure that they get help

She said they are cooperating on this with the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the Kilusan Ligtas Malaria (KLM).

“Lagi silang may mga anti-malaria awareness dissemination sa mga communities to prevent more cases,” she said.

Among the other interventions is also the distribution almost every month of long-lasting insecticide nets or LLINs to the residents with the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI).

Based on recent data by the KLM, Palawan has already recorded 4,830 positive malaria cases this year.

Aside from Rizal, the towns with high cases are Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, and Quezon in southern Palawan.

 

Tags: , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Ruil Alabi

See author's posts

More Stories

DENR to probe reports of black water runoff in El Nido

Oct 24, 2020 Romar Miranda

Gravediggers and flower sellers lament loss of income as cemeteries close for the Undas

Oct 24, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

DPWH reports progress on northern Palawan projects

Oct 24, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao