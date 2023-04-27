The local government of Rizal town has acquired a new Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vehicle worth P1.9 million to aid in their information campaign across 11 barangays.

The equipment was funded through the General Fund of the LGU and is currently under the care of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

According to Jaja Magbanua, the information officer of the town, the purchase was initiated by Mayor Norman Ong to have a mobile information vehicle that can be used by the barangays. It is equipped with a big screen television, speakers, and other sound system accessories.

”Gagamitin po itong pang IEC ng LGU, buong LGU po pwede gumamit, kapag may mga program o information campaign sa mga barangay at need ng audio video, pwede rin po ito gamitin sa session sa mga barangay sakali (This will be used as an IEC tool of the LGU. The whole LGU can use it during programs or information campaigns in the barangays that require audio-visual equipment. It can also be used during barangay sessions if needed),” said Magbanua.

Magbanua added that the IEC vehicle can be utilized by all departments during programs or information campaigns in the barangays that require audio-visual equipment. The vehicle can also be used for barangay sessions and for various LGU activities, especially in giving announcements related to disaster preparedness and response from the MDRRMO.

She also mentioned that the IEC vehicle has a ready-set generator, making it useful even in communities without electricity.

The purchase of the IEC vehicle is expected to enhance the LGU’s information dissemination efforts and improve its communication channels with constituents.

