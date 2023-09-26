The town of Rizal’s rescue vehicle met with an accident on Monday on the national highway in Narra after the driver reportedly lost control due to the slippery road conditions.

A report shared by the Police Provincial Office (PPO) on Tuesday said the van was being driven by Christian Balauro, a resident of Barangay Iraan, Rizal.

Based on investigation, when the van was traveling from south to north, Balauro used the brakes to lower speed due to the slippery road conditions, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

Both the driver and the crew suffered minor injuries and were brought to Narra Municipal Hospital for medical care by Narra Emergency Response Unit (NERU) personnel.