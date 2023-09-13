The Municipal Price Coordinating Council (MPCC) of Rizal town convened on Tuesday, September 12, to discuss the implementation of the mandated price ceiling on rice, in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 39.

According to Rizal’s Municipal Information Office, the discussion delved into measures and solutions to ensure an adequate and affordable supply of rice in the town, benefiting both consumers and rice retailers.

Based on EO 39, the mandated price ceiling for regular-milled rice is P41 per kilo, and for well-milled rice, it is P45 per kilo.

Retailers found violating the price rice act will face 1 to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 up to P1 million, while suppliers who manipulate the prices of rice can face 5 to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 to P2 million.