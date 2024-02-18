Local leaders in Rizal town recently came together for a four-day training on child protection held on Friday, February 16 at the NGD Function Hall in Brgy. Punta Baja.

Organized by the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC), in collaboration with the Council for the Advancement of Rural (CAR) and Children Council with The Law (CICL), the training was attended by Barangay Captains, Barangay Kagawads, SK Chairpersons, Lupon, and social services representatives from eleven barangays in Rizal.

According to the Municipal Information Office, the training was aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to address cases involving children in need of special protection, protecting them from abuse, neglect, and exploitation, as well as those in conflict with the law.

The local government expressed their full support for the program, highlighting their commitment in safeguarding the welfare of every youth in the community.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong emphasized in his message the importance of reinforcing LCPC policies to establish a concrete foundation for the protection of Rizal’s youth.