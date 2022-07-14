- Advertisement by Google -

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Rizal team was crowned as champion in the 3rd Provincial Rescue Olympics held in Barangay Poblacion in Narra town last Wednesday.

Rizal bested five other MDRRMOs from Quezon, Bataraza, San Vicente, El Nido, Taytay.

San Vicente MDRRMO came in at 2nd place while Quezon MDRRMO was the 3rd placer.

Narra MDRRMO which emerged as champions in the 2nd rescue Olympics hosted by the PDRRMO last year did not compete in this year’s event.

The Provincial Rescue Olympics was held to provide the league of local DRRMOs of Palawan with the opportunity to assess their capacity in responding to different kinds of emergency situations. The competition consist of six scenarios from medical, trauma and communicable disease emergencies.

Each team is composed of eight men with two reserves from participating emergency response teams.

The event which was held as part of the National Disaster Resilience Month aims to inspire MDRRMOs to be proactive in their DRRM programs and be equipped with resilience, physical strength and problem solving skills to provide immediate response in times of disaster or emergencies.

PDRRM chief Jeremias alili also said the activity gives MDRRMOs a chance to assess their strengths and find out their weaknesses to addressed.

“Marami tayong realization sa natapos na activity, nakita natin ang kahalagahan ng paglalaan ng budget para sa karagdagan pang mga kagamitan. Nakikita rin natin ang kahalagahan ng mas marami pang pagsasanay at ang pagpapasa ng batas para protektahan din ang ating mga responders na palagiang nalalagay din sa panganib dahil sa kagustuhang makapagligtas,” Alili said.

The PDRRMO also expects more MDRRMOs to participant in the next rescue Olympics and for them to acquire more equipments in order for them to respond to disasters and other emergencies better.