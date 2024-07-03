Residential and commercial establishments in the municipality of Rizal have been recognized as “compliant” under the “Tapat ko, Linis ko” Ordinance by the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO).

Jenel Joy Calamba, MENRO chief, stated that since the approval of Municipal Ordinance 2022-023 by the Sangguniang Bayan in 2023, authored by Vice Mayor Maria Gracia Zapanta and implemented under the Clean and Green program of the local government, all residents have consistently adhered to the ordinance, as confirmed by ongoing assessments and evaluations.

This includes strict adherence to the “No Segregation, No Collection Policy” for all garbage collected by sanitation workers across the 11 barangays.

Calamba emphasized the need for stringent policy enforcement to ensure compliance, emphasizing that this effort aims to foster a clean and pleasant community.

“Yes, our communities are 100 percent compliant—all 11 barangays strictly adhere to the no-collection policy if their waste is not segregated. We only collect once they have properly segregated their waste,” she stated.

Calamba also noted that commercial and business establishments are considered “more compliant” as they are required to obtain MENRO clearance for annual business permit renewals.

Furthermore, she highlighted that apart from household waste, collectors also gather materials for the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) located in barangays.

Currently, the MENRO office operates two garbage trucks and employs 10 garbage collectors, with three garbage sorters stationed at the Category 1 Sanitary Landfill in Sitio Pinagar, Barangay Campong Ulay.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Komunidad sa Rizal, tinuturing na “compliant” sa waste segregation

Ang mga residential at commercial/business establishments sa munisipyo ng Rizal ay tinuturing na “compliant” ng opisina ng Municipal Environment and Natural Resources (MENRO) para sa kanilang Tapat ko, Linis ko Ordinance.

Ayon kay Jenel Joy Calamba, Chief ng MENRO, sa loob ng mahigit isang taon mula noong 2023 matapos aprubahan ng Sangguniang Bayan ang Municipal Ordinance 2022-023 na iniakda ni Vice Mayor Maria Gracia Zapanta ng Rizal at ipinatupad ng MENRO sa ilalim ng Clean and Green program ng lokal na pamahalaan, masasabi niya na naging masunurin ang lahat ng nasasakupan sa ordinansa base sa patuloy na assessment at evaluation nito.

Kabilang dito ang maayos na pagsunod sa No Segregation No Collection Policy para sa lahat ng basura na kinokolekta ng mga garbage collector sa labing-isang barangay. Kinakailangang maghigpit sa polisiya ayon kay Calamba upang masiguro na hindi makaligtaan ang kautusan, na naglalayon rin umano na magkaroon ng malinis at kaaya-ayang komunidad ang kanilang opisina.

“Yes po, 100 percent compliant po ang komunidad, lahat ng 11 barangay natin, strictly no collection talaga pag hindi nasegregate ang basura nila. Kukunin lang po namin pag nasegregate na nila,” pahayag niya.

Maituturing ding “more compliant” para kay Calamba ang mga commercial at business establishments dahil kinakailangan nilang kumuha ng Menro Clearance para sa renewal ng kanilang business permit kada taon.

Dagdag pa ni Calamba, kasama sa pagkolekta ng basura bukod sa mga residential ang pagkuha rin ng mga collectors sa mga Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) sa mga barangay.

Sa kasalukuyan, may kabuuang dalawang (2) garbage truck ang kanilang tanggapan na kumakalap ng basura at kabuuang sampung (10) garbage collectors, at tatlong (3) na garbage sorters ang nasa kanilang Category 1 Sanitary Landfill sa Sitio Pinagar, Barangay Campong Ulay.