Rizal LGU turns over concrete warehouse to farmers

Farmers in Barangay Taburi, Rizal were given a concrete warehouse by the municipal government to serve as a post-harvest facility for their agricultural produce.

The warehouse was formally turned over in July for the farmers’ association in Taburi, according to village chairman Modesta Mahinay.

Mahinay said the agricultural facility will also help the Taburi farmers have a drying area for their palay, especially during the rainy season.

“Malaking tulong ito para sa mga magsasaka ng palay dito sa Taburi ang proyektong ibinigay sa amin ng pamahalaang lokal bilang suporta sa pagpapalakas ng pagsasaka. Magagamit itong imbakan at bilaran ng palay ng ating mga farmers,” she said.

Municipal councilor Babes Ocampo said the project was initiated under the leadership of former Rizal mayor and now vice mayor Norman Ong.

“Lubos na nagpapasalamat at nagagalak si vice mayor Ong sapagkat malaking tulong ito sa ating mga magsasaka at tiyak na mapapakinabangan ng mga mamamayan sa Taburi,” Ocampo said.

The fund used to put up the facility was from the 20 percent Municipal Development Fund for Fiscal Year 2019.

About the Author Ruil Alabi