A one-day seminar on Organic Backyard Gardening was conducted in Barangay Taburi in Rizal town, catering to the indigenous peoples (IP).

Attended by IPs from Sitio Tagmamaan and Sitio Apat, the seminar covered various aspects of backyard gardening with a focus on organic methods.

It included practical discussions on starting vegetable cultivation in one’s backyard, the use of organic fertilizers, organic pesticides, and the propagation of beneficial insects to combat harmful pests that affect crops.

The Municipal Information Office of Rizal said the initiative aims to provide the local IP community with essential skills and knowledge about effective gardening practices. It also served as an avenue for these individuals to explore new sources of income through sustainable agriculture.

The event was organized by the Municipal Agriculturist Office (MAO) and the Provincial Agriculturist Office (PAO), in partnership with the Community Leaders of Barangay Taburi and the Social Work Practitioners from Western Philippine University.