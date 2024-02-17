Approximately 500 indigenous peoples received free healthcare services from the provincial government during the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Health Caravan held in Barangay Culasian, Rizal, in Southern Palawan, on Friday, February 16.

The range of healthcare services provided included free medical consultations, nutrition assessments, malaria blood smearing, vaccinations, dental services, laboratory services, tuberculosis (TB) services, leprosy services, HIV screening/testing, PhilHealth registration, and more.

“Nandito po kami para magbigay ng iba’t ibang serbisyo. Layunin ng ating kagawaran na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal at ang pinaka-goal natin na lahat ng Palaweño ay walang sakit at makapag-avail ng health services,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Labrador said in her speech yesterday in Rizal.

In addition, free medications, vitamins, hygiene kits, and food packs were distributed to the indigenous community.

The event was made possible through collaboration between the Provincial Health Office (PHO), the Department of Health-Palawan, Municipal Health Office, and the local government of Rizal.