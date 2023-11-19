The Rizal Water Supply System has officially commenced its operations, bringing water services to the residents of Barangays Taburi, Latud, and Canipaan.

The inauguration ceremony, marked by a ribbon-cutting event, was led by Mayor Norman Ong and Vice Mayor Maria Gracia Macasaet Zapanta on November 17.

According to Engr. Nelson Avanceña of the Municipal Economic Enterprise Development Office (MEEDO), the Rizal Water Supply System is set to provide safe, clean, and sufficient water to approximately 800 households in Barangay Taburi, 400 households in Barangay Latud, and 450 households in Barangay Canipaan.

The town of Rizal has a total of seven water supply systems, with five being Solar Powered Water Systems and two River-Fed Water Supply systems.

In his address, Ong acknowledged the lengthy process that began in 2016, emphasizing his commitment to the community’s well-being.

He credited the initiative to improve water systems to his earlier role as a Sangguniang Bayan member and the guidance of Cong. Jose Chavez Alvarez.

He also thanked the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office, Governor Dennis Socrates, Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, and 2nd District Representative Jose Chavez Alvarez for their support in realizing this project.