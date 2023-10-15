The local government of Rizal, in close cooperation with numerous units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Palawan, hosted the yearly tribal summit that brought together members of indigenous communities to discuss and address various issues and concerns that affect their culture, rights, and well-being.

The summit served as platform for indigenous peoples (IPs) to voice their perspectives, share their traditional knowledge, and engage with government officials, organizations, or other stakeholders to seek solutions to their specific challenges.

Held in the village of Ransang on October 14, the festival also provided them with the opportunity to showcase their unique way of life through traditional activities and sports during a Tribal Olympics.

Various tribal games and contests that showcased the skills and unity of the indigenous communities were played. These included spear throwing, akyat yantok (climbing strips of rattan strung together), kadang kadang racing, supoko, and tug-of-war, among others.

TOW West commander Brigadier General Erick Escarcha (second from the right, first line, in air force flight suit) and 18th Special Forces Company commander Captain Jefferson Nobleza (third from the left, first line, in army uniform) pose for a photo with the indigenous peoples and residents of Rizal. (Photo from Tactical Operations Wing West)

The Rizal information office said Friday that this shows that Filipinos continue to strive for unity despite their cultural diversity and share a common humanity.

Aside from the tribal summit and cultural sports festival, an All-in-One-Bayanihan community outreach was implemented in Rizal with the leadership of Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) commander Brigadier General Erick Escarcha.

The primary recipients of the community outreach initiative were the indigenous Tau’t Batu peoples, who are also known as the rock inhabitants of Rizal.

They received various forms of support, including medical, dental, and dermatological consultations; cataract and pterygium operations; school supplies for children, footwear, clothing, canned goods, milk, and water filters.

These contributions came from organizations such as TOW West, Tactical Operations Group 7 of the Philippine Air Force, Go Share Foundation, Joint Task Group South, 18th Special Forces Company under the leadership of Captain Jefferson Nobleza, and other volunteer organizations.

Mayor Norman Ong of Rizal extended his appreciation to TOW West and other AFP units that selected Rizal residents, particularly the Tau’t Batu, as their beneficiaries.