The inter-agency health council of Rizal met on Friday to address health issues affecting Indigenous People (IP) groups and families in the municipality.

Chieftains from various IP groups in Rizal were invited on February 15 to discuss issues relevant to the indigenous population including the situation of malaria in Rizal, nutrition/malnutrition, maternal issues, child health, teenage pregnancy, and environmental sanitation.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong led the Municipal Inter-Agency Committee meeting with Dr. Justyne F. Barbosa, representing Provincial Health Office, and Kilusan Ligtas Malaria (KLM) Program Manager Aileen Balderian.

Board Members Marivic Roxas, Chairperson of the Committee on Health and Social Services, Provincial Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Arnel Abrina, and former Provincial IPMR Purita Seguritan also attended the meeting with representatives from Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) and A Single Drop for Safe Water, Inc.