The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) has purchased seedlings from indigenous communities in Sitio Tubo, Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, southern Palawan, for forest rehabilitation projects.

This initiative, spanning two years, aims to provide livelihood opportunities for indigenous people while actively participating in forest preservation.

The indigenous communities cultivate and care for the seedlings, which MENRO-Rizal then buys at a rate of P10 per tree.

The acquired trees will be planted in the watershed areas of eleven barangays in Rizal.

The MENRO-Rizal currently maintains a nursery in the barangay with a collection of 12,600 seedlings comprising various endangered tree species such as Ipil, Kamagong, Talisay, Narra, Tabulian, and Irairaan.

Local government officials, including Flordeliza Bonbon, PES Coordinator, 18th SFC Philippine Army, and Barangay Punta Baja council members, collaborated to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Edalyn Ong, the indigenous peoples mandatory representative (IPMR) from Punta Baja, and Junmark Buenavista, the SK chairman, also attended the event.

As part of their commitment to community well-being, the 18th SFC Philippine Army distributed solar panels to the volunteer guards in the nursery, ensuring their safety during nighttime activities. MENRO-Rizal also distributed toys for children and sandals during the event.

Looking ahead, MENRO-Rizal expressed plans for more programs in the coming year to further support the livelihoods of indigenous communities in Rizal.