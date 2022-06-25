The municipalities of Rizal and Cuyo were each awarded P120,000 for winning the LGU trade fair best booth competition for mainland and island categories, respectively.

They were announced as winners Thursday night in a ceremony held at the PGP Convention Center for having the best booths and sales during the Baragatan Festival, which would culminate on June 30.

For the mainland category, Narra won second place with a prize of P100,000 and Taytay won third place with a prize of P80,000. For the island category, Magsaysay won second place with a prize of P100,000 and Busuanga with a prize of also P80,000.

Each municipality that participated but did not win was awarded P50,000 as a consolation prize, Baragatan organizers said.

- Advertisement -

Rizal and Cuyo were hailed winners for gaining high scores in the following criteria. Booth decor-25%, Product Presentation-25%, Cleanliness and Setting of Display-25%, and Economic Potential (Saleability and Sustainability)-25%.

Each of the 19 LGUs that participated in the trade fair displayed their products and decorated their booths to reflect their culture and traditions. They also followed the theme of the convergence festival, which is “Baragatan sa Bagong Palawan Ngayon-Moderno, Progresibo at Kilala sa Buong Mundo: Legasiya ng Tapat, Mahusay at Epektibong Paglilingkod sa mga Palaweño ng Administrasyon ni Gov. Jose Ch. Alvarez.”

“Barakalan sa Baragatan” winners

The provincial government also recognized this year the participants in the Barakalan sa Baragatan private trade fair that have continuously shown good sales.

Of the 14 private traders that participated, Asiano Native Handicrafts received P20,000 for earning 1st place, followed by Palawentas Handicraft (P15,000) which won 2nd place, and Ukitniko Souvenirshop (P10,000) which won 3rd place.

For food kiosks, out of 50 participants, Palawan Real Property won 1st place and took home P20,000. The 2nd place was won by Aguado Recuerdo that received P15,000, and Mamasyadeli Empresas received P10,000 for winning 3rd place.

In the Halamanan sa Baragatan-Landscaping Contest, Rowena Long received P30,000 as the first place winner, followed by Angelita Buntag who won P25,000 for second place, and Gerenoso Frago Jr. who won P20,000 for third place. Alice Siose, the fourth-place winner, also received P15, 000, and the fifth runner-up Geofel Regalario received P10,000.00.