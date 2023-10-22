The Rizal Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Program (MADAP) conducted an awareness campaign on the Anti-Drug Abuse Program on October 19 at the Palawan State University campus in Rizal.

As an initiative undertaken by MADAP, its primary objective is to raise awareness, especially among the youth, about the dangers of drug use.

MADAP emphasizes that drug abuse not only affects the individuals involved but also their families and the community.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong urged the students to support and participate in programs aimed at combating the proliferation of illegal drugs and contributing to the safety of residents and the peace of the community in the town of Rizal.

Similar events were also conducted at Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Jr. National High School, Bunog National High School, and Jose P. Rizal National High School.