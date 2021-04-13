Rise in COVID-19 cases notable during week of April 5-11

Palawan’s COVID-19 cases rapidly rose this week with 40 new cases recorded from April 5 to 11, many of whom are local transmission cases. Three patients from Puerto Princesa City also succumbed to the disease.

As of Monday, April 12, the city has a total of 21 active cases and eight deaths, while the rest of the province has 47 active cases and five deaths.

A record-high single day tally of local cases was also recorded April 12 at 19 new local cases in the entire province. Local officials have yet to announce new protocols after this development.

Brooke’s Point recorded its first local case on Monday, a 61-year-old female government employee of Araceli who happened to be visiting relatives in the town when her symptoms began manifesting. Exactly a week later on April 12, six of the patient’s close contacts were also announced positive by the Brooke’s Point local government.

Busuanga also recorded new local cases this week, all from Barangay Maglalambay. All related to a previous string of local cases recorded last week, two were recorded on Tuesday while six more were recorded on Wednesday.

Coron also recorded two new cases on Tuesday, and according to the town public information office, the two are close contacts of patients from Maglalambay, Busuanga. On Saturday, the town reported an “index” case, or a patient who has no travel history or contact with a previous COVID-19 case. On Sunday, a close contact of the index case was announced positive for COVID-19 as well.

El Nido also recorded two local cases on Sunday. One was identified as a non-resident who works in the town, while the other was his close contact.

Culion also saw a rise in local cases this week. Its first two cases, both of which had no specified travel history or close contacts, were first reported on Friday. Then, on Sunday, five close contacts of one of the two index cases all tested positive. On Monday, a new patient was announced – an 18-year-old female who is a secondary contact of the index case.

Puerto Princesa City suffered three new deaths this week – two reported on Tuesday by local officials and one on Saturday. All patients were positive for COVID-19 in swab tests. A total of 16 local cases were also recorded throughout the week.

