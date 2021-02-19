Rio Tuba under total blackout, as ERC orders power provider to shut down and yield to PALECO

Some 2,000 households and small businesses in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza have remained without electricity since February 18, after its local power provider shut down its generators to comply with an order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

According to the Power Source Philippines Incorporated (PSPI) that has been supplying the electricity in the area in behalf of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) which owns the franchise for mainland Palawan, they had to comply with the ERC order that was released February 17, including the denial of their request for an extension of their operations.

“Nais po naming ipabatid sa inyo ang lumabas na resolusyon ng ERC na nagbibigay ng pahayag na ang hiling ng PSPI na bigyan ng extension ang karapatan sa pagbibigay ng kuryrente ay tinatanggihan. Masakit man sa kalooban ngunit kailangang sumunod sa resolusyon na ito,” PSPI stated in its letter to the local government of Rio Tuba.

The ERC resolution expressly stated that the obligation to supply electricity to Rio Tuba belongs to PALECO that has the area covered by its current franchise. PSPI said that continuing their operation will only complicate their situation.

“Sa kadahilanang nais naming iwasan ang posibleng komplikasyon sa aming posisyon sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng kuryente. Bagamat mabigat sa aming kalooban, kinakailangan po naming itigil ang pagsuplay ng elektrisidad mula sa aming planta,” dagdag nito.

The PSPI said they will comply with the order to hand over to Palawan Elecrric Cooperative (PALECO) the responsibility of providing power supply to Rio Tuba.

PSPI was previously granted an Emergency Provisional Authority (EPA) by the local government in June 2020. Its Qualified Third Party Subsidy and Service Contract (QTPSC) however expired on June 17,2020.

Palawan News has yet to receive a reply on its request for a reaction from PALECO.