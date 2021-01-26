Rio Tuba to open training center with aim of reducing unemployment

The mining village of Barangay Rio Tuba in Bataraza town is set to open its P12-million worth training center building within the month of January which it sees will help reduce the unemployment rate among residents. The training center was supposed to open in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barangay captain Nelson Acob said the training center is one of the priority projects of the Barangay Council in partnership with the two mining companies, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) through their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

“Ito ay priority project dahil sa nakikita namin na sustainable siya in the sense na makikinabang dito lalong-lalo na ‘yung out of school youth natin, ‘yong mga kabataan natin na hindi natuloy sa kanilang college studies. Dahil sa training center ay may opportunity sila na makapag-acquire ng skills gaya ng driving, scaffolding, welding, bread and pastry production and others,” Acob said.

Acob also said that the barangay invested in the project convinced that it will help reduce local unemployment by producing skilled individuals qualified for job demands or even starting their own businesses.

In previous years, Rio Tuba LGU has already sent trained individuals to companies outside Palawan for job opportunities.

“Kami sa barangay council, ang aming skilled workers ay pwede mag-apply, highly recommended namin sa ating mining companies. Hindi tayo alanganin na mag-endorso sa kanila kasi meron silang NC-II at NC-III. Mga de-kalidad na employees na iri-recommend,” he said.

“Napakahalaga na maipababa natin ang unemployment rate natin at the same time, ito ay isang kahandaan na rin ng barangay Rio Tuba dahil kami ay we are very thankful na nandito ‘yong companies dahil naging kapartner na namin sila sa sustainable development. But iniisip namin na time will come na ang mining ay mawawala rin sa atin kapag natapos na ang kanilang permits, kaya isa itong kahandaan,” he said.

Acob said that the barangay is also strengthening its agriculture and business industries with different skills trainings.

He added that they will apply for Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) accreditation for the training center to be able to provide better trainings.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts