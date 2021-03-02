Rio Tuba begins migration to mainland power supply grid

With its interconnection to the mainland power grid already finally completed, the electricity supply of Barangay Rio Tuba is tentatively scheduled to be switched on Wednesday (March 3), according to local officials.

Barangay Captain Nelson Acob told Palawan News on Tuesday that the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) completed over the weekend the registration process and membership seminars for an estimated 2,000 households and commercial establishments in the barangay.

Acob said that their temporary power provider, Power Supply Phils Inc., is set to switch off by 9 a.m. of Wednesday for their meter reading and PALECO will takeover by 5 p.m.

“Since si PALECO na ang mag-i-energize dito sa atin, nakikita natin na magiging sustainable and stable na ‘yong electricity natin dito sa barangay Rio Tuba. Alam naman natin na si PALECO ang legitimate distributor ng kuryente dito sa buong Palawan. Nakikita natin na sa part ng residents ng barangay Rio Tuba, hindi na tayo nangangamba hindi tulad noong nakaraan,” he said.

“Sa nakikita natin, medyo kampante na and at the same time ay natutuwa kami especially ating residents,” he added.

Acob said PALECO will also schedule another pre-membership seminar and registration for those who were not able to attend.

“Iyong 2,000 na existing, ang munisipyo and sa part din ng barangay ‘yong mga kailangan na dokumento na kukunin sa barangay, ‘yong mga existing ay good as approved na ‘yong kanilang application. Si Bataraza, nag-commit din si mayor na ‘yong mga existing, ‘yong permits nila ay inaprubahan na rin ni mayor. Iyong mga bago na consumer, applicants, ‘yon ang dadaan sa mga proseso,” he said.

PALECO on the other hand, said it will release an update, which is usually posted on their official Facebook page in connection with the switch on activity in Rio Tuba.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) completed work on the barangay’s transmission lines on a rush work that lasted over a week, to prepare for taking over from PSPI whose supply contract was no longer renewed by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

