The ridge of high pressure area (HPA), or anti-cyclone, is continuously affecting the eastern portion of Luzon, according to the weather bureau.

Grace Castañeda, PAGASA weather specialist, said because of this there will be fair weather across the country.

She said they are also not tracking any low pressure area (LPA) that will have any direct effect to the rest of the country.

“Dito sa bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na dyan ang Metro Manila, ay magiging maaliwalas ang panahon, she said.

Castañeda said the southwest monsoon remains weak, particularly in the western portion of the Philippines.

She added, however, that chances of rain are possible in some parts due to localized thunderstorms.