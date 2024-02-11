(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A motorcycle rider died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday along the National Highway at the Malatgao Bridge in Narra.

The police identified the victim as Raffy Villanueva, a 46-year-old local fisherman. He was reportedly riding a Honda TMX 125 at the time of the accident.

Responders from the Narra Emergency Response Unit (NERU) transported the victim to the municipal hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.