A motorcycle rider succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on Monday after colliding with a Cherry Bus along Barangay Magara’s national road in Roxas, Palawan, having sustained leg injuries in the accident.

The victim, identified as Jessie Bula, 35, was driving a black Skygo 125 motorcycle when the accident happened.

“Bandang ala-una [namatay ang biktima] kasi malala na ang lagay niya kaninang umaga. Sinabi na sa amin na patay na. Sabi ng pamilya,” Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) officer P/Cpl. Zaimond Castanas told Palawan News.

Investigation revealed that the motorcycle partially occupied the lane also used by the Cherry Bus, operated by Southern Dragon Express Transport Inc., and driven by Bill Klenton Pedernal, aged 30.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the bus swerved but ultimately collided with the motorcycle.

Personnel from Palawan Rescue 165 responded to the incident and transported the victim to Roxas Medicare Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Roxas MPS also mentioned that the management of Cherry Bus and the victim’s family have already reached an understanding on the matter.