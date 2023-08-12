Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said the impending importation of rice from Vietnam and India is expected to significantly reduce rice prices in the market.

“This will help lower the prices of rice as it will further beef up our national inventory which, even without importation, is expected to last for 52 to 57 days by end of 2023,” Panganiban said.

Panganiban said the government is set to import 300,000 to 500,000 MT rice importation this year to meet local demands.

Vietnamese exporters would have given price quotations that would be US$30-40 lower than what was quoted in their recent meeting in Malacañang.

Panganiban said this would give better terms for the additional rice import of around 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons that would be expected to arrive to boost the country’s rice inventory.

He added that the DA is also working with the government of India “to allow imports (to continue) on humanitarian grounds.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier assured the Filipino people that the DA would have enough supply of rice despite the agricultural damage left by super typhoon Egay in Northern Luzon and the El Niño phenomenon.

Marcos, who is also the concurrent DA secretary, recently met with the agricultural officials and traders at the Malacañan Palace where they discussed their recommendations to address issues on rice supply in the country.