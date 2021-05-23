May 23, 2021

RIATF grants Cuyo request for localized lockdown

By Alex Baaco | May 23, 2021 at 7:00 pm
0

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) on COVID-19 has granted the request of the Cuyo Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) for the implementation of a localized lockdown from May 23 to June 1, in some areas of the town where cases of COVID-19 were recorded recently.

Under the MIATF resolution, a localized lockdown was implemented within 50-meter radius of Purok Rosal and Purok Bougainvillea in Barangay Bancal; Purok Sampaguita, Brgy. Maringian; Purok Zone 1, Sitio Bedaran, Brgy. San Carlos; Zone 1, Brgy. Tenga-Tenga; and Purok Masagana, Brgy. Catadman.

With the concurrence of the RIATF, the Cuyo MIATF was directed to continuously implement localized lockdown as need to the identified critical zone areas, pursuant to National Task force COVID 19 Memorandum circular no.2 series of 2020 and intensify to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Alex Baaco

is the correspondent of Palawan News in San Vicente, Palawan. He also covers politics, government policies, tourism, health and sports. His has interest in travelling and exploring different places and food.

See author's posts

More Stories

City gov’t awaiting NIATF final decision to place Puerto Princesa City under MECQ

By Aira Genesa Magdayao | May 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm

Iba’t-ibang uri ng pinutol na kahoy nakumpiska sa El Nido

By Arphil Ballarta | May 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Antigen positive results to be classified as COVID-19 confirmed cases

By Aira Genesa Magdayao | May 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: