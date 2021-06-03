RIATF approves temporary suspension of inbound travel to Cuyo

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (RIATF) has approved the request of the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) of Cuyo for the temporary suspension of the inbound travel of returning residents and Non-APOR’s from June 3 to 16.

Department of the Interior and Local Government MIMAROPA regional director Wilhelm Suyco told Cuyo Mayor Mark Delos Reyes through a letter that the RIATF has approved Resolution No. 26, series of 2021, for the “Conditional concurrence of the request of the municipality of Cuyo to temporarily suspend the inbound travel of returning residents and non-APORs…”

The MIATF requested for the suspension of inbound travels in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in mainland Palawan, including the City of Puerto Princesa.

“Dahil sa spike ng COVID-19 cases sa locality, travel moratorium is needed para ma-minimize ang mga unnecessary movement ng tao, ma-curb agad as well as to support our health workers during their intensive contact tracing at para ma-avoid ang overwhelming cases kc nga limited lang ang health care facility sa area namin,” Delos Reyes said.

Under the RIATF resolution, Cuyo is also ordered to adhere with the implementation of a localized (granular) lockdown pursuant to NIATF-EID and NTF-COVID-19 memorandum circular no. 2; intensify contact tracing activity and maximize deployment of DILG contact tracer; and, strictly implement local health protocols, enact ordinance penalizing non compliance to the minimum public health standards and reinforce apprehension of violators.

