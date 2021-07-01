RIATF approves ‘No Antigen, No Entry policy’ only in towns under ECQ

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (RIATF) has concurred with the resolution of the Provincial IATF for the “imposition/implementation of No Antigen, No Entry Requirement” policy in municipalities under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jeremias Alili said during the online briefing Alerto Palaweño of the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that the regional office of DILG approved the resolution of the Provincial IATF to implement the policy in ECQ areas as requirement for inter-municipal travel in the province.

The RIATF responded with a letter dated July 1, 2021, signed by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director and RIATF Chairman Wilhelm Suyco stating no objection to the resolution.

“We received a response from DILG regional office. Basically, ‘yong sagot ng DILG ay is that they have no objection on the unified protocol that is being implemented by the Provincial IATF,” Alili said.

On Monday, the Provincial IATF approved a resolution recommending to only require the antigen test in towns under ECQ.

Alili said that copy of the resolution will be distributed in municipal IATFs for implementation.

He added that the policy will be soon required and be implemented in the municipalities under the ECQ.

“Pagdating doon sa below that classification [from] MECQ to MGCQ ay hindi ito (antigen test result) dapat hanapin for inter-municipal travel. From ibang munisipyo papunta sa ibang munisipyo [o] galing ng Puerto Princesa City,” Alili said.

In addition, the PIATF still encourages MIATFs to setup border control checkpoints to strictly monitor the entry of the residents and passengers in their town.

He also suggested to use of S-Pass as an alternative in lifting the No Antigen, No Entry Policy.

He said municipalities should also strengthen the contact tracing procedures.

“We still encourage na maglagay ng checkpoint pa rin and magkaroon sila ng mga alternatives sa pagtanggal ng policy requiring antigen. Pwede nila gamitin ang S Pass at ang mas maayos na contact tracing procedure. That’s why hindi natin na nire-recommend na tanggaling ang checkpoints,” Alili said.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts