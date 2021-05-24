RIATF approves GCQ status for Taytay

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (RIATF) has approved the request of the Taytay Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) dated May 17, 2021, for the implementation of Resolution No. 13 series of 2021 escalating the risk classification of the municipality from Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) to General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Taytay MIATF said in its resolution that due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the municipality, it has decided to temporarily suspend inbound travels of non-APOR (Authorized Persons Outside Residence) and impose 14 days mandatory quarantine on May 20-31.

The local task force is also ordered to strictly implement local health protocols and intensified contact tracing activities.

All close contacts, probable, suspect and confirmed positive asymptomatic and mild cases are automatically required to be placed in a quarantine facility.

As of May 23, the municipality of Taytay recorded 29 active and 36 probable cases.

