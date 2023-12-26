The owner of Roger Store in Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido is prepared to offer a reward of P30,000 for the capture of the robber who stole approximately P70,000 in earnings on Christmas Day.

Pearl Barredo said on Tuesday that they are ready to give the reward to anyone who can identify the suspect to bring justice to their storekeeper who was threatened with a bolo at around 6:54 p.m. on December 25.

“P30k po ang reward sa makakapagturo sa taong ito (suspek na nasa larawan). P70k plus na benta namin sa buong araw ang nakuha niya. Naghahanapbuhay kami ng maayos, at yang tinutukan mo ng itak, nagtatrabaho yan ng marangal (…) Mahahanap ka rin namin,” pahayag ni Barredo sa kanyang FB post.

Barredo stated in her posts that her mother, who is normally in the store daily, was luckily away in Puerto Princesa City on the day their store was robbed.

She recounted that her mother had been vigilantly watching the store via CCTV throughout the day, staying in communication with the male caretaker. She noted that the timing of the CCTV signal loss coincided with the break-in at their store, an event which, fortunately, was still captured on the recording.

The incident have since been reported, she said, to the municipal police station.

She expressed their gratitude that the caretaker was not harmed and that the suspect was able to take something. Had the suspect not obtained anything, she feared what might have been done to their storekeeper.

“Pasalamat na lang kami at close ang bank at hindi na-e-deposit ang benta ng araw na yan na P70k plus, at may naibigay ang bantay namin sa holdaper at hindi na sya sinaktan ng husto. Pasalamat din kami dahil alert at alam ng bantay namin ang gagawin at ibinigay na lang nya agad. Sana mahuli na ang taong ito,” pahayag pa ni Barredo.

In the now-viral video posted by Barredo, it shows the assailant threatening the storekeeper’s life by brandishing a bolo before stealing the store’s entire day’s earnings.