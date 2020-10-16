Revitalizing indigenous communities: Buhid-Mangyan IPs receive Php 3.2-M worth of agri-assistance

The provision of income-generating agricultural livelihood projects of SAAD under FY 2020 is aligned to the state’s initiative on insurgency prevention by promoting farming activities, advancing poverty reduction, and improving the quality of life of marginalized groups in the countryside.

In line with the government’s anti-poverty program, the Department of Agriculture–Special Area for Agricultural Development (DA-SAAD) Region 4B turned-over a total of P3,245,750 worth of farm equipment and tools to six farmer organizations belonging to the Buhid-Mangyan Indigenous People (IP) in the municipality of Rizal.

On October 2, 2020, the program delivered the implement consisting of a reaper amounting to Php 224,000.000 (Php 244,000.00/unit); a thresher with engine (Php 154,500.00); 8 units of hand tractor with complete accessories (Php 1,199,200.00); 9 units of pump and engine with complete accessories (Php 895,500.00); 12 units of collapsible dryer (Php 418,200.00); 45 sets of farm tools (Php 253,350.00); and 18 sets of farm implements (Php 81,000.00).

SAAD Rice Production Project 2020

The Pangkalikasang Samahan ng Buhid sa Bato Singit with 59 rice farmer-beneficiaries from Brgy. Manoot, Rizal received a totalP711,850-worth of interventions under the SAAD FY 2020 fund. The assistance includes two sets of farm implements – plow and harrow (P9,000); two units of hand tractors with complete accessories (P299,800); three units of collapsible dryers (P104,550); and three units of pump and engine with complete accessories (P298,500).

Meanwhile, Samahan ng Katutubong Buhid sa Sitio Panlabayan 2 with 36 rice farmer-beneficiaries obtained a project worth P612,350 which include two sets of farm implements – plow and harrow (P9,000); two units of hand tractors with complete accessories (P299,800); two units of pump and engine with complete accessories (P199,000); and three units of collapsible dryers (P104,550).

The Kalipunan ng Tribung Buhid Lanaban, Kasuyan at Langog is composed of 74 rice farmers from Sitio Kasuyan in Brgy. Manoot as well as Sitio Lanaban and Sitio Langog in Brgy. Rizal. The association received a total P1,295,100 worth of equipment consisting of a reaper (P244,000); a thresher with an engine (P154,500); two sets of farm implements – plow and harrow (Php 9,000.00); three units of hand tractors with complete accessories (P449,700); three units of pump and engine with complete accessories (P298,500); and four units of collapsible dryers (P139,400).

SAAD Ginger Production Project 2020

Forty-three (43) ginger farmer-beneficiaries in Sitio Natob, Brgy. Manoot belonging to the Mamamayang Kabalikat sa Pangangalaga ng Kagubatan (MAKAPAKA) were granted with P219,600 worth of equipment namely: a unit of hand tractor with complete accessories and two units of collapsible dryers.

SAAD Cassava Production Project 2020

Forty-eight (48) members of the Samahan ng Katutubong Buhid sa Sitio Albunan 1, cassava farmer-beneficiaries from Sitio Albunan, Brgy. Manoot, received assistance for cassava production amounting to Php 222,900.00. The group received 12 sets of farm implements and 30 sets of farm tools (each set consists of 1 pala, asarol, kalaykay, spading fork, piko, sprinkler, and wheelbarrow).

SAAD Vegetable Production Project 2020

Samahang Magsasaka ng Gulay sa Tabing Ilog ng Amaling II from Brgy. Manoot with 21 vegetable grower-beneficiaries received assistance for their vegetable production project with a total amount of P183,950. The assistance includes a pump and engine, and 15 sets of farm tools (consisting of pala, asarol, kalaykay, spading fork, piko, sprinkler, and wheelbarrow).

Attending the ceremonies were Hon. Coco Mendiola, PGO SAMARICA representing Occidental Mindoro Governor Eduardo B. Gadiano, Vice Governor Peter J. Alfaro, Provincial Board Member Sonia Pablo, Mayor of Rizal – Hon. Ernesto C. Pablo, Jr., Gerardo L. Laredo (ACC II, APCO), Jessie S. Celestino (Rizal Municipal Agriculturist), Jehu Michael Q. Barrientos (Special Projects Coordinator-Office of Provincial Agriculture), Voltaire Valdez (ELCAC Coordinator), MAO staff, and barangay officials and representatives.

Mario S. Paz, Jr. (SAAD Area Coordinator ng Rizal), Jouriel Tolosa (SAAD Provincial IT), and Lawrence Aguilar (APCO Farm Worker) assisted in the turn-over.

A blessing ceremony for the farm equipment and tools was held after the turn-over, conducted by Rev. Roy T. Panes. Corporal Jonathan Sales of the Armed Forces of the Philippines gave a message on promoting peace and order in the area by encouraging beneficiaries to become fully active in reviving agriculture in the area.