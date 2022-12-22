(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

After 1st district board member Nieves Rosento was involved in an accident on December 10, a member of the Provincial Board in Palawan wants to review the reliability of the vehicles issued to them.

Rosento and her husband were traveling to El Nido when their vehicle went off the road in Brgy. Bacungan in Puerto Princesa.

According to board member Ferdinand Zaballa, the accident should serve as a wake-up call about the state of the PGP’s road assets, including the provincial government’s rescue capabilities.

“Siguro we have to revisit ang mga sasakyan natin lumang-luma na rin, you have to travel from El Nido to PPC using a 10-year old car na ilang beses na rin naayos, siguro next year tingnan natin ‘yon” Zaballa proposed.

“Pangalawa, yong PDRRMO ba natin ay equip to handle situation like that, what if part yon ng province? Sa nakita natin sa video ay pinto lang [ang binuksan] because we don’t have the right tools. We have to see to it that na maequip ang ating mga response specificalist sa mga bagong kagamitan, I don’t know somewhere along the line kung saan na ang mga gamit natin na binili, I hope this will be an eye opener sa ating disaster office na magkaroon tayo ng equipment na makabago para tamang rescue ang magawa doon sa nangyari,” he added.

Board member Jun Ortega, on the other hand, praised the rescue teams that assisted Rosento, including Zaballa who aided in the rescue operations.

“Nais ko icommend si BM Enan na natawagan ni BM Rosento habang hindi siya makalabas sa sasakyan, ganoon din ang PDRRMO. Pangalawa ay itong Coast Guard na si Lt. Batalla at ang kanyang mga kasamahan na dumadaan lamang—hindi po parte ng trabaho niya dali-dali nilang nirescue to BM Rosento,” Ortega said.

Rosento also reminded the public to be careful in driving, especially during the rainy season and in areas under maintenance and construction.

“Maging lesson din sa ating lahat ang nangyari sa akin na kung medyo masama ang panahon at may pagkakaton na malakas ang ulan ay wag na natin ipilit na bumiyahe tayo para sa kaligtasan ng lahat,” Rosento said.

