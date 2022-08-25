- Advertisement by Google -

As local government units (LGU) get ready for more responsibilities because of the Mandanas-Garcia ruling of the Supreme Court, 2nd District Board Member Ryan D. Maminta said that the Provincial Administrative Code (PAC) of Palawan also needs to be looked at again and changed.

In a privilege speech he delivered during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session on Tuesday, Maminta said it is about time that the code is once again revised to keep abreast with the call of the times as it is set to face new challenges in local governance to become more responsive to the needs of the people.

He said with the Mandanas-Garcia ruling, the powers of local governments have been expanded.

“Nasa ikatlong yugto na tayo ng pagpapalakas ng mga lokal na pamahalaan base na rin sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa kaso ng Mandanas vs. Republic of the Philippines na kung saan mas pinalawig pa sa pamamagitan ng debolusyon ang kapangyarihan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na pinapangunahan ng mga lalawigan. Mayroon tayong tinatawag na devolution transition plan at kailangan maisama na rin sa mga gagawin at mga probisyon ng provincial administrative code,” Maminta said.

“Ang wave of information and communication technology, ang tinatawag na digitalization ay kailangan nating yakapin na rin at paunlarin sa pamamahala ng ating lalawigan upang maging mas transparent, magkaroon ng accountability at higit sa lahat, maging responsive sa pamamahalang lokal na ang tinitingnan ay yung common good ng ating mga kababayan,” he explained.

Maminta also recommended the creation of a special committee to be composed of agencies from the provincial and national governments and LGUs that will study and propose revisions and amendments to the administrative code.

The proposal was referred to the Committee of the Whole of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for further deliberations. The committee will also identify agencies that will compose the special committee that will study amendments to the code.

