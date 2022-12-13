Alcoba and Cocoro villages in Magsaysay island town now have reverse osmosis desalination plants that can supply potable water.

Provincial Information Office (PIO) chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said that the desalination plants will provide 36,000 liters of high-quality potable drinking water per day to the two barangays.

“Ang Alcoba Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant ay may kakayahang makapagproseso ng 12,000 liters of clean water per day na mayroong 7 dispensing water stations habang ang Cocoro Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant naman ay may kakayahang makapagproseso ng 24,000 liters of clean water na mayroong 8 water stations na nakatayo malapit sa mga kabahayan,” Cojamco said.

There are currently five water system projects that deliver clean water to 72% of the residents of the island town. The three others were Balaguen, and Danawan, and Igabas, which are solar-powered deep well water systems.

He said these projects received a total of P90 million in funding; P60 million came from the provincial government, P15 million came from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Magsaysay contributed the remaining P10.2 million.

In the whole province, 66 water system projects had been completed.

They were initiated during the term of former Governor Jose Alvarez, who is now the representative for the 2nd District of Palawan, and are currently being continued under the administration of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates through the Provincial Economic Enterprise and Development Office (PEEDO).

