Returning fishermen from Dipolog ordered to undergo quarantine

Bancao-Bancao barangay chairman Gayjun Villarosa Dangan said Tuesday morning that the fishermen who were all residents of Puerto Princesa City returned in the afternoon on October 17 after selling their fish catch in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Barangay officials in Bancao-Bancao have ordered 13 returning fishermen from Dipolog City to self-isolate on their three fishing boats and family residences.

Bancao-Bancao barangay chairman Gayjun Villarosa Dangan said Tuesday morning that the fishermen who were all residents of Puerto Princesa City returned in the afternoon on October 17 after selling their fish catch in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

He said ordering them to self-isolate on the night of their arrival was based on the guidance of the City Incident Management Team (IMT).

Dangan said he will ask the City IMT on when their self-isolation can be lifted as they have already quarantined themselves for 14 days at sea.

“Noong gabi [ng pagdating nila nasa] labas sila, nakipag-inuman na nga ang iba. Hapon sila dumating, na-inform kami ng gabi, mga 8:30 tapos pagdating namin mga 11 ng gabi, mga 10 pala… may isa doon nakipag-inuman na, kinuha agad namin saka in-isolate,” he said.

“Self-isolation lang. Kahapon (October 19), tsinek namin sila, ok naman sila. Mamaya (October 20), mag-seek ako ng advise kung puwede na silang lumabas kasi more than 14 days na sila sa laot,” Dangan said.

Dangan added no rapid test was done on the fishermen, but they are being monitored daily by

Meanwhile, one of the 13 Bancao-Bancao fishermen, Sancho Llena, denied previous news accounts that claimed one of them went out of self-isolation to get money from Palawan Pawnshop.

“Wala. Sa bangka lang kami. Kasi maraming nagbabantay na tanod. Yong sinasabi nila anak ni Jojing, taga-doon na. Ang kanyang anak inutusan niya na magkuha ng pera sa Palawan Pawnshop doon sa Dipolog, saka inabot lang sa amin,” Llena said.

Llena said eight of them are in self-isolation in their homes near the sea and six are in their own residences.

He said that when they arrived on October 17, members of the barangay council were already there to get their details and to prohibit them from going out.

Llena said all of them did not experience any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

“Ayos kami lahat. Pagdating namin dito, okay kami,” he said.