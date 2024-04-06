[Updated] The body of 61-year-old Ruperto Balicol Sr., a retired member of the Philippine Marines, was found in the backyard of his residence in Barangay Labog, Sofronio Española, Palawan, on the night of April 4.

Authorities were alerted around 10:30 p.m. by the barangay captain of Labog, following a report of a cadaver in the area.

The Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station (MPS) responded to the call, initiating an investigation into Balicol’s death.

Balicol was a retired member of the Philippine Marines and a figure in his community.

He was found by his family around 8 p.m. He had a history of heart complications, including heart attack incidents, as reported by his wife.

The police, with medical experts, are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of Balicul’s death.

Initial indications suggest his heart disease may have been a factor.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the name of the deceased from Ruperto Balicul to Ruperto Balicol Sr.