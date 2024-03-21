After initially appearing to deny any culpability regarding the spread on social media of an indecent video clip purportedly originating from its establishment, J1 Ktv & Bar, now at the center of the controversy, has removed its previous social media posts on the incident and issued a statement signaling its cooperation with authorities in investigating the matter.

“The management in cooperation with City Legal and Licensing Office, conducts further investigation to confirm the identities of the perpetrators. Moreover, those sharing and uploading the said video may face legal repercussions,” J1 stated on its official Facebook page.

This statement was posted after its alleged owner, John Michael Deparita, urged customers to take photos of the “mahiwagang place” in J1 Ktv & Bar on his public Facebook profile. The text post, which has since been deleted, was up for at least 8 hours after it was published on Wednesday when news of the video broke.

Although the identities of the individuals involved in the video are yet to be known to authorities, netizens have gone to lambasting the management, some even speculating that the persons involved in the video were minors. The J1 Ktv & Bar management has yet to answer the allegations of allowing underaged teenagers into their establishment.

Sinag Psychological Services is a team of mental health professionals in Puerto Princesa who have been consulting since 2021. The team explained that feelings of distress, shame, and potential impact on self-image might greatly affect the mental health of the individuals involved.

“First, may biological explanation yung thrill-seeking tendencies among adolescents, so part talaga ng kanilang struggles iyon as identity-forming individuals. Yun nga lang there are some who lack the necessary skills in self-regulation kaya hindi nila ito nacocontrol,” Sinag said.

While those filmed might undergo negative emotions due to breached boundaries, the individual who recorded the video might also feel similar distress and guilt because of the potential impact on their interpersonal relations.

Sinag stated that mental health conditions differ on a case-to-case basis when discussing whether normal guidance counseling services would be a suitable solution to address the mental health of younger people.

“If there are more serious underlying issues, baka psychotherapy na ang needed. For now, psychological debriefing would be helpful to mitigate distress and process their experience. From there, the mental health professional can recommend further intervention.”

Sinag further emphasized that the ongoing discourse surrounding a lewd video, potentially involving minors, filmed in a public adult establishment should serve as a catalyst for improved conversations surrounding sex education.

“Hindi siya social stigma but a normal reaction, since it is viewed as improper in our culture considering the place and age ng mga involved. Not to blame them naman, but maybe we can advise safer sex practices and understanding of risks [lalo na kapag they decided to film it] not only to adolescents but also to all sexually active couples,” it said.

“Also, as much as possible, lessen the judgement and educate them instead. Kahit na nagkamali sila, dapat pa rin mag-empathize and try to not add more sa negativity by blaming them for their actions,” the Sinag team said.

To date, the Business Permit and Licensing Office of the city government has launched an investigation regarding the possible liability of J1 Ktv & Bar regarding the matter.

Thess Rodrigues, chief of the city business licensing office, stated that J1’s permit is for operating a restaurant and bar, not an establishment with karaoke and private rooms.

“Sa amin may violation siya agad kasi ang kanyang line of business ay restaurant and bar lang, walang sing-along. Isa pa, kung menor de edad nga yong babae—kasi dapat siya, bilang may-ari, dapat mino-monitor yang mga private rooms. Pero wala nga dapat private rooms na ganoon kasi restaurant and bar,” Rodriguez said.