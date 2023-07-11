Puerto Princesa City COVAC is urging residents to avail themselves of the third booster dose of “Pfizer” bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines consist of two mRNA components: one targeting the original strain of the virus for broad protection against COVID-19, and the other targeting the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to enhance protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

The invitation, issued on Monday night, July 10, through social media, is extended to individuals belonging to the priority groups, including healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and individuals with comorbidities (A3).

To facilitate the vaccination process, all eligible individuals are encouraged to visit the City Coliseum Vaccination Area from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

City COVAC said it is important to note that the interval between the 2nd booster dose and the 3rd booster dose should not be less than four to six months.

For individuals classified under A3 (those with comorbidities), a medical clearance must be presented before receiving the vaccine.

Residents are requested to bring necessary documents, including valid identification cards and updated vaccination cards, and strictly adhere to the implemented health protocols.

Due to limited supply, the 3rd booster bivalent vaccine will be limited to the first 1,300 individuals within the A1, A2, and A3 priority groups who reside in Puerto Princesa City.