Residents and stakeholders of Barangay 4 in Roxas town conducted a coastal clean up drive along their shores on Saturday, June 10.

Members of the 2nd Palawan Police Mobile Force Company (PMFC), along with residents, gathered to collect plastic waste, bottles, worn-out clothing, and pieces of wood.

According to the 2nd Palawan PMFC, it is estimated that approximately 40 sacks of litter were collected during the activity.

This endeavor is part of the unit’s regular initiative to clean the coastal areas and transform them into pleasant and safer spaces for everyone. It also aligns with the PNP Core Value of “Pulis Makakalikasan”, or environmentally-conscious police.

The police unit underscored that this undertaking falls in line with the five (5) key agendas of the Chief of the Philippine National Police (CPNP), aiming to strengthen the bond and unity between the police, the church, and the community in maintaining a safe, orderly, and peaceful society.

