Residents of four barangays in Roxas town received P5,000 each in financial help from the national government’s P155 million grant over the weekend.

The amount were distributed to residents in barangays Jolo, Tinitian, San Miguel, and Nicanor Zabala by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Governor’s Office (PGO), Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO), and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Saturday and Sunday.

“Matatandang nagkaloob ang pamahalaang nasyunal ng P155 million sa pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Palawan upang matulungan ang mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng bagyong Odette, partikular na sa bahaging norte ng lalawigan,” the provincial government said in a news release.

The P155 million is intended for families with partially and totally damaged house brought by typhoon Odette in December 2021.

The provincial board requested P155 million from the Office of the President in 2021, to be distributed to about 64,000 typhoon Odette impacted families, via a resolution.

Aside from it, the provincial government sent food packs to impacted households in Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, and San Vicente, which were among the hardest hit.