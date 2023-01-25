The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) employees chose 80 residents of Barangay Sta. Lourdes to receive grocery supplies as it celebrates its 49th anniversary.

The project dubbed “Alay Mula sa Puso ng mga Kawani ng PALECO” is an annual initiative of the power cooperative’s employees to help communities. Residents of Unang Lahi Village in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes who rely on garbage collection are the beneficiaries.

“Pagkakalooban ang mga ito ng mga pangunahing pangangailan (grocery items). Magmumula ang pondong gagamitin para sa gawaing ito sa kontribusyon ng lahat ng mga Kawani ng PALECO,” electric cooperative stated.

In line with the celebration, PALECO will distribute 4,400 bulbs to member-consumer-owners (MCOs) who will pay their monthly bill on January 25 in different offices of the electric cooperative.

PALECO was established in 1974 as the 51st electric cooperative in the country. From 464 members during the start of its operation on January 11, 1975, its member-consumer-owners grew into 141, 642 in 19 towns.

The electric cooperative will also recognize 23 employees who have rendered 10, 15, 25 and 35 years of service in PALECO. Employees will receive the recognition during the Gabi ng Parangal celebration on Wednesday evening, January 25.

About Post Author